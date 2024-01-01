Car rolls down hill in Rampur, 3 dead, one injured

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 1

A car went down a hill in Rampur area of Shimla district on Monday, leaving three people dead and one injured.

The accident took place near when the driver lost control of the car at Khanotu village near Taklech in Rampur.

The deceased have been identified as Prakash Chand Negi, Mahavir, both residents of Rampur, and Onkar from Chamba, while the injured has been identified as Yagyadutt from Rampur. The injured has been rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Medical Service Complex, Khaneri, where he is undergoing treatment.

