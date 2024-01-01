Car rolls down hill in Rampur, 3 dead, one injured

Shimla, January 1
A car went down a hill in Rampur area of Shimla district on Monday, leaving three people dead and one injured.
The accident took place near when the driver lost control of the car at Khanotu village near Taklech in Rampur.
The deceased have been identified as Prakash Chand Negi, Mahavir, both residents of Rampur, and Onkar from Chamba, while the injured has been identified as Yagyadutt from Rampur. The injured has been rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Medical Service Complex, Khaneri, where he is undergoing treatment.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Japan issues tsunami warnings after a series of very strong earthquakes on Sea of Japan coast
The Japan Meterological Agency reports quakes off the coast ...
Sidhu Moosewala murder accused gangster Goldy Brar designated terrorist by Centre under anti-terror law
Goldy Brar, who is based in Canada, is associated with banne...
Punjabi-origin man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted
Jagtar Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Kaur, both in their 50s, we...
Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar
According to police, he was hit by a vehicle after being dro...