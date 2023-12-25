Car rolls down hillside, 3 Pangi residents killed

Chamba, December 24
Three persons were killed when a vehicle (HP 45A 0202) rolled down the hillside off the road on the Sansari-Killar-Tindi-Tandi route near Jahlman in Udaipur sub-division, an official report received here today said. The report said that all deceased belonged to Pangi tribal area in Chamba district.
The deceased were identified as Rakesh Kumar (45), a resident of Dharwas village, and Chandro Devi and Mohit of Seri Bhatwas village in Pangi tribal valley of Chamba district.
The accident site falls under Keylong police station. Officials rushed to the accident site to carry out relief and rescue operations, the report further said.
