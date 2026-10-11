Career counselling camp held at Mandi school

A career counselling and vocational guidance camp was organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Jadol, in Mandi district. The camp aimed to help students make informed career choices, understand various educational and vocational opportunities, prepare for competitive examinations, and become aware of employment and self-employment prospects.

District Employment Officer Arvind Singh Chauhan provided valuable guidance on career planning to students.

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The programme provided students with an opportunity to gain practical knowledge about career planning, skill enhancement, competitive examinations, and emerging employment avenues.