Case filed over illegal dumping of sewage in Ratta river

The Baddi police have registered an FIR on a complaint filed by an official of the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) over unauthorised dumping of industrial effluents into the Ratta river by a tanker, posing the threat of disease outbreak in the area.

As per the police complaint submitted by the Regional Officer, SPCB, Baddi, they had inspected the area on Sunday after videos of froth in the Ratta river went viral on social media. During inspection, the officials found a tractor without a number plate near the Ratta off the Morepen road allegedly returning after disposing of sewage into the river. The tractor driver identified himself as Dhanveer Singh. Locals told the officials that tankers were dumping waste water in the river, the complainant stated.

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“On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered under Section 272 of the BNS at the Baddi police station for doing a malicious or intentional act that risks spreading a dangerous infection. Further action is being taken in the matter,” said SP, Baddi, Vinod Dhiman.