Case registered after severed cattle head found in Shimla

Unidentified individuals have been booked for allegedly disrupting communal harmony and outraging religious sentiments after a severed cattle head was discovered in Nerwa, Shimla.
According to police, a local resident reported that while returning to his home in Attal village, he found the severed head of a cow lying on the roadside. He alleged that the act appeared to be carried out with malicious intent to incite communal tension and hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community in the area.
The police have registered a case under Sections 196 (promoting hatred or disharmony between groups on grounds such as religion, race, language or caste), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 325 (intentionally killing or maiming any animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. An investigation has been initiated.
Police officials said CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being examined to identify the culprits and ensure strict action.
