DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Case registered after severed cattle head found in Shimla

Case registered after severed cattle head found in Shimla

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:56 AM Nov 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Unidentified individuals have been booked for allegedly disrupting communal harmony and outraging religious sentiments after a severed cattle head was discovered in Nerwa, Shimla.

Advertisement

According to police, a local resident reported that while returning to his home in Attal village, he found the severed head of a cow lying on the roadside. He alleged that the act appeared to be carried out with malicious intent to incite communal tension and hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community in the area.

Advertisement

The police have registered a case under Sections 196 (promoting hatred or disharmony between groups on grounds such as religion, race, language or caste), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 325 (intentionally killing or maiming any animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. An investigation has been initiated.

Advertisement

Police officials said CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being examined to identify the culprits and ensure strict action.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts