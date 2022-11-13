Case registered for offering bribe to voter at Nurpur

Nurpur, November 12
Following a complaint lodged by Surjeet Kumar, alias Rikku, of Luharpura village, Nurpur police have registered a case for offering bribe and mounting undue influence for supporting a candidate, who is contesting elections from the Nurpur Assembly constituency, late last evening.
The complainant alleged that Balvinder, alias Janu, of Devbharari village, had come to his home on Thursday night and asked him to cast his vote in favour of a particular candidate. Kumar said the accused forcibly gave him Rs 8,000 and left, but he immediately approached the pradhan of his gram panchayat and revealed the whole episode.
