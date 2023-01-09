Cases against Spiti residents to be revoked: Congress MLA Ravi Thakur

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 8

Ravi Thakur, Congress MLA from tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, said that cases registered against 210 persons of Spiti valley would be revoked by the state government.

“I have raised this issue with the state government and it will act in this regard soon. During Covid-19 period, the then tribal development minister Ram Lal Markanda had entered the Spiti valley along with officials, who was asked by the residents of Spiti to wear masks or go back. To curb Covid-19 infection in the valley, the residents of Spiti valley had imposed self-styled lockdown in the valley and banned entry of people from other parts of state. If any person had to enter the valley, then he or she was required to spend a few days in quarantine,” the MLA said.

The minister was on a tour in the valley. The behavior of Spiti residents had irked the minister, who asked the police authorities to take action against those who were involved in the protest against him. Among protesters were men, women, youth and local Beopar Mandal activists.

Ravi Thakur said that due to cases, these people were facing harassment and attending court hearings for which they have to travel long distance.

