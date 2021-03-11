Cases of crime against women highest in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, April 24

Kangra district tops the chart with the registration of the maximum number of cases of crime against women (462) and the highest number of sexual offenders (776) while Lahaul and Spiti is the safest with six cases and eight offenders.

In the past 20 months (August 1, 2020, to March 31, 2022), since the Register Number 26 to keep a record of sexual offenders was introduced, about 2,828 cases of crime against women have been registered and 3,268 entries made in the register. As many as 852 cases of molestation, 593 rape, 577 kidnapping and abduction, 377 cruelty to women and 144 eve-teasing have been registered.

The analysis of the register points out that Kangra is the most unsafe district with 776 sexual offenders followed by Shimla 396, Mandi 385, Sirmaur 266, Una 244, Kullu 224, Baddi 209, Chamba 203, Solan 188, Bilaspur and Hamirpur 151 each, Kinnaur 67 and Lahaul and Spiti 8.

As far as crime against women is concerned, Panchrukhi police station is the most vulnerable with 121 entries followed by Bhawarna 88, Jwalamukhi 82 Nagrota Bagwan 79, all in Kangra district, and Shimla west 79 Nalagarh in Baddi and Khudian in Kangra 75 each, sadar Solan 73, women police station, Una 67 and Majra in Sirmaur 63.

“We have asked the Deputy Commissioners to allocate funds for CCTV cameras in 10 police stations with the highest number of sexual offenders as in such cases finding witnesses is difficult and, therefore, the installation of the CCTV cameras is the need of the hour,” DGP Sanjay Kundu told The Tribune.

The CCTV will be installed in bus stands, railway stations, taxi stands, cinema halls, schools, colleges, main markets, temples and other significant places. Kangra is the biggest district with a huge population and, therefore, cases are more.

The record of different categories of crime, including rape, unnatural sex, molestation, outraging modesty of women, obscene and indecent representation, sexual harassment, remarks, stalking, eve-teasing, besides cruelty against women, domestic violence, kidnapping, abduction and immoral trafficking of women and children is being registered and kept in the register for predictive policing.

A vital information like the details of the crime, including gist of the FIR and subsequent investigation, physical, social, economic and emotional profile of the accused is recorded in the register besides, medical and forensic profile and modus operandi of the accused, which comes handy in identifying particular areas and habitual offenders, are also recorded in the register started on August 1, 2020.

#women