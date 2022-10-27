Shimla: Cash award for info on accused in murder cases

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 26

The Himachal Police today announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for sharing relevant information regarding accused in two separate cases of murder of young girls in Jhakri area of Shimla district on October 16 and Pachhad in Sirmaur on October 21.

The body of a 20-year-old college girl was found in the shrubs on the Kotla – Kanni link road in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district on October 16.

Preliminary investigations had pointed out that it was a case of murder as injuries marks were visible on the body of the deceased girl and mobile charging wire was found on her neck.

In another case, a young girl child was murdered by some unknown persons in Pachhad area of Sirmaur on October 21.

The accused involved in both the cases have not been identified and arrested so far.

The police in a press release issued here today said that any information regarding the criminals involved in these cases may be shared with the Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP), Sirmaur SP and SP Law and order (police headquarters). Name and details of the informer will be kept confidential.

