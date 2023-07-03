Cash award for people helping mishap victims

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, July 2

Good Samaritans helping accident victims in Kangra district would now be entitled to Rs 5,000 award, said Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal in a press note issued here today.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the financial award had been announced as per a scheme floated by the Union Ministry of Surface Transport to encourage people to help accident victims and reduce the mortality rate in such cases.

Jindal said that any citizen could claim the award for helping accident victims five times a year. He added that a committee had been constituted where people could apply for the cash award for helping accident victims.