Cash, drugs, liquor worth Rs 1.5 cr seized

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 29

To ensure the Lok Sabha elections are conducted in a transparent and fair manner, all necessary measures have been implemented in Chamba district in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India and strict adherence to law and order was being maintained, said Chamba Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer Mukesh Repaswal.

He said various inspection and monitoring teams have been deployed across all the five constituencies in the district. He said due to the stringent law enforcement measures in place for the Lok Sabha elections, a total of Rs 1,05,01,145 worth of cash, liquor, narcotics and other prohibited items have been seized so far.

This includes cash and narcotics worth Rs 6,98,143 in the Bharmour Assembly constituency, Rs 13,49,583 in Bhattiyat, Rs 50,36,604 in Chamba, Rs 7,80,581 in Churah and Rs 26,36,234 in the Dalhousie Assembly constituency.

He added that in total 20,989 litres of liquor valued at Rs 60,13,848 had been seized in the district. Additionally, 10.627 kg of drugs valued at Rs 40,99,312 had been confiscated.

#Chamba #Lok Sabha