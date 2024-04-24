Cash, ornaments and liquor worth Rs 8.40 crore seized in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 23

Illicit liquor, cash, drugs and jewellery worth Rs 8.40 crore has been seized since the model code of conduct (MMC) came into force in the state in a run-up to the Lok Sabha elections and bypolls for the six Assembly constituencies. The Police Department had seized Rs 24.76 lakh in cash and 65 grams of gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 3.35 lakh.

The Excise Department had recovered 3,96,655 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 5.80 crore, he said. Till date, 37 kg of charas worth Rs 74.63 lakh and 1.55 kg of heroin was recovered by different enforcement agencies in the state, he added.

