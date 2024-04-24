Cash, ornaments and liquor worth Rs 8.40 crore seized in Himachal

Shimla, April 23
Illicit liquor, cash, drugs and jewellery worth Rs 8.40 crore has been seized since the model code of conduct (MMC) came into force in the state in a run-up to the Lok Sabha elections and bypolls for the six Assembly constituencies. The Police Department had seized Rs 24.76 lakh in cash and 65 grams of gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 3.35 lakh.
The Excise Department had recovered 3,96,655 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 5.80 crore, he said. Till date, 37 kg of charas worth Rs 74.63 lakh and 1.55 kg of heroin was recovered by different enforcement agencies in the state, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...