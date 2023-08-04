Cash-strapped Solan Municipal Corporation demands Rs 94 crore waiver for water supply

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 3

The cash-strapped Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) has sought a waiver of pending liability of Rs 94 crore due towards the Jal Shakti Department (JSD) for supplying water for years.

A delegation led by Mayor Punam Grover and Deputy Mayor Rajiv Kaura met the Chief Minister at Shimla recently where this demand was raised.

Resentment over two rates Since the JSD is supplying water to their consumers on domestic rates in peripheral wards of the MC which are much lower, resentment is building up in the residents against the MC and the state government for the two rates prevalent in the civic body.

In a bid to resolve the issue which has been pending for years, the MC has sought exemption of the outstanding amount of Rs 94 crore which has become due towards the JSD.

MC Solan has been distributing water to the area lying within its purview for decades. The JSD, on the other hand, provides water to the MC up to the storage tanks at the Rs 29.88 per 1,000 litres on commercial rates. Water is further distributed by the MC at the rate of Rs 13.85 per 1,000 litres. Owing to this wide difference in the rates, a liability of crores has become due towards the MC which it is unable to pay to the JSD.

“The MC is bearing all expenses on managing the water supply which comprises laying of pipes, maintenance of old pipes, storage tanks in addition to expenditure incurred on paying salary to the 40 employees engaged in supplying water,” informed Rajiv Kaura, Deputy Mayor.

Since the JSD is supplying water to their consumers on domestic rates in peripheral wards of the MC which are much lower, resentment is building up in the residents against the MC and the state government for the two rates prevalent in the civic body.

In a bid to resolve the issue which has been pending since years amicably, the MC has sought exemption of the outstanding amount of Rs 94 crore which has become due towards the JSD. It has also demanded handing over the water supply to the JSD in the Solan MC area.

“ A suggestion to direct the JSD to provide water to the Solan MC area on domestic rate of Rs 13.85 per 1,000 litres and levy commercial rates merely on commercial use of water has also been mooted to remove the disparity,” informed Kaura who said the CM has assured that he would look into the matter.

The local MLA and Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment DR Shandil has also written to the CM to help the MC in this issue.

Notably, the Congress has been facing flak for failing to address the issue of providing water at cheaper rate despite promising water at the rate of Rs 100 per month for the domestic consumers during the civic body polls in March 2021. A subsequent proposal was rejected by the Urban Development Directorate as the MC had a pending liability of crores towards the JSD.

#Solan