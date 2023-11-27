Cash-strapped ULBs find it tough to return grant-in-aid

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, November 26

A majority of the 60 urban local bodies (ULBs) were finding it difficult to return the 50 per cent grant-in-aid released to them in July under the sixth Finance Commission by the state government.

Given in july Out of the Rs 8.77 crore grant-in-aid released to Solan municipal corporation, as much as Rs 4.38 crore were supposed to be sent back. But since funds required for relief, rehabilitation and developmental activities are already scarce, no funds could be sent back till now. Manish Sopal, a councillor

The cash-strapped state government had issued orders for the withdrawal of the 50 per cent grant-in-aid amounting to Rs 143.8 crore from its 60 urban local bodies in September on the plea that instead of the annual funding, a monthly grant would be released henceforth. The ULBs, comprising 26 nagar panchayats, 29 municipal councils and five municipal corporations, were issued directions by the Director, Urban Development Department, on September 23, asking them to deposit 50 per cent of the grant-in-aid within two days with the state government. The nagar panchayats had to surrender Rs 76.8 crore, municipal councils Rs 33.3 crore and municipal corporations Rs 33.74 crore.

Since a huge loss of life and property was suffered throughout the state owing to rains, the ULBs required adequate funds for relief and rehabilitation. After receipt of funds in July, the ULBs had planned a slew of development and rehabilitation works for which tenders had been called. In the light of these circumstances, it is not possible for them to return these funds.

Manish Sopal, a councillor, said more funds were required to undertake rehabilitation work in Solan. The Urban Development Department (UDD) has sought directions from the state government over this key issue after BJP leader Karan Nanda sent a representation to the department against this move.

Terming it a step inimical to the development and rehabilitation works, he said, “The ULBs have released the budget after making developmental plans. The withdrawal of 50 per cent grant-in-aid will have a huge impact on the developmental works which would be hit.”

He has requested the Director, UDD, to provide relief to the suffering people and withdraw these directions.

Officials of some ULBs said there was no reminder from the state government for the withdrawal of the 50 per cent grant-in-aid and hence they had not returned the funds though two days had been granted for return.

