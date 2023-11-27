 Cash-strapped ULBs find it tough to return grant-in-aid : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Cash-strapped ULBs find it tough to return grant-in-aid

Cash-strapped ULBs find it tough to return grant-in-aid

Cash-strapped ULBs find it tough to return grant-in-aid

Picture for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, November 26

A majority of the 60 urban local bodies (ULBs) were finding it difficult to return the 50 per cent grant-in-aid released to them in July under the sixth Finance Commission by the state government.

Given in july

Out of the Rs 8.77 crore grant-in-aid released to Solan municipal corporation, as much as Rs 4.38 crore were supposed to be sent back. But since funds required for relief, rehabilitation and developmental activities are already scarce, no funds could be sent back till now. Manish Sopal, a councillor

The cash-strapped state government had issued orders for the withdrawal of the 50 per cent grant-in-aid amounting to Rs 143.8 crore from its 60 urban local bodies in September on the plea that instead of the annual funding, a monthly grant would be released henceforth. The ULBs, comprising 26 nagar panchayats, 29 municipal councils and five municipal corporations, were issued directions by the Director, Urban Development Department, on September 23, asking them to deposit 50 per cent of the grant-in-aid within two days with the state government. The nagar panchayats had to surrender Rs 76.8 crore, municipal councils Rs 33.3 crore and municipal corporations Rs 33.74 crore.

Since a huge loss of life and property was suffered throughout the state owing to rains, the ULBs required adequate funds for relief and rehabilitation. After receipt of funds in July, the ULBs had planned a slew of development and rehabilitation works for which tenders had been called. In the light of these circumstances, it is not possible for them to return these funds.

Manish Sopal, a councillor, said more funds were required to undertake rehabilitation work in Solan. The Urban Development Department (UDD) has sought directions from the state government over this key issue after BJP leader Karan Nanda sent a representation to the department against this move.

Terming it a step inimical to the development and rehabilitation works, he said, “The ULBs have released the budget after making developmental plans. The withdrawal of 50 per cent grant-in-aid will have a huge impact on the developmental works which would be hit.”

He has requested the Director, UDD, to provide relief to the suffering people and withdraw these directions.

Officials of some ULBs said there was no reminder from the state government for the withdrawal of the 50 per cent grant-in-aid and hence they had not returned the funds though two days had been granted for return.

#Solan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

2
Diaspora

‘We Are All Gurmit Kaur’: Sikh community fights for elderly woman facing deportation from UK

3
India

Video: India pacer Mohammed Shami rescues road accident victim in Uttarakhand's Nainital

4
India

Mann ki Baat: PM Modi questions practice of 'big families' organising weddings abroad

5
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical boring begins, rescue shaft reaches 20 metres on first day

6
Punjab

3 snatch luxury car at gunpoint in Amritsar, open fire at police when intercepted in Mohali

7
Entertainment

'Lord Bobby' memes trend as Bobby Deol's fans can't get over his terrifying transformation in 'Animal' trailer

8
India

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

9
India

Delhi-NCR thermal power plants ignoring emission standards, aggravating air pollution: Report

10
World

Hamas releases 13 Israeli, 4 Thai hostages after hours-long delay over Gaza aid dispute

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

20 metres dug as rescuers switch to vertical boring; Army tries to clear horizontal path too

20 metres dug as rescuers switch to vertical boring; Army tries to clear horizontal path too

Crushing terror with full might: PM on 26/11 anniv

Crushing terror with full might: PM on 26/11 anniv

Farmers start MSP stir on UT border

Farmers start MSP stir on Chandigarh border

Push for price guarantee, debt waiver, cancellation of FIRs

Review readiness, Centre tells states amid flu surge in China

Review readiness, Centre tells states amid flu surge in China

CRIMINAL NEXUS: 1 buried alive during illegal mining in Aravallis

CRIMINAL NEXUS: 1 buried alive during illegal mining in Aravallis


Cities

View All

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Doctor couple robbed of car at gunpoint near KD Hospital in Amritsar

3 snatching incidents reported in holy city

Robber who made failed bid to loot worker held

Open House: What steps should be taken to instil fear of law among criminals in Amritsar?

Farmers block road in Mohali

Farmers block road in Mohali

Protesters pitch tents at Sector 5 in Panchkula

3 carjackers escape after Mohali shootout

High Pro-BNP values indicate mortality in acute heart failure cases: PGI study

Ex-Chandigarh mayors form forum

DJB contractors threaten to stall work over non-payment of dues

DJB contractors threaten to stall work over non-payment of dues

Delhi’s air quality expected to improve by tomorrow, says Environment Minister

AAP celebrates its 12th foundation day

Craze for ‘organic’ drugs fuels illicit online business by students

Two killed as car catches fire

No takers for night shelters

No takers for night shelters

Health team raids ‘namkeen’ factory running sans licence

Jalandhar government school walk away with title

Open House: What steps should be taken to instil fear of law among criminals?

2 snatchers in police net

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Now, repeated offenders to mark attendance at police stations

Homeless sleep on footpaths as night shelters yet to be opened in Ludhiana

10 dengue cases reported from Ludhiana district

Man dies as car falls into village pond

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Play by Jodhpur group marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Farm fire cases below 100 for 2 days in a row