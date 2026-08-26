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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Caste column to be removed from Himachal school admission forms from next session: CM Sukhu

Caste column to be removed from Himachal school admission forms from next session: CM Sukhu

Move aimed at ending caste-based discrimination; SC students to provide caste details while availing government benefits

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Pratibha Chauhan
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:06 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Chairing a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Caste Welfare Board (HPSCWB), Sukhu said the government was committed to eliminating caste-based discrimination from society. Image credit/X @SukhuSukhvinder
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday announced that the caste column would be removed from school admission forms from the next academic session, saying the move would help eliminate caste-based discrimination and promote a sense of equality and fraternity among children.

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Chairing a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Caste Welfare Board (HPSCWB) here, Sukhu said the government was committed to eliminating caste-based discrimination from society.

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“Removing the caste column from school admission forms will help ensure that children do not develop any sense of inferiority on the basis of caste. However, members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community will continue to provide their caste details while availing themselves of benefits under government schemes,” he said.

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The Chief Minister said the government was giving priority to resolving issues faced by the SC community. Several schemes had been launched for its welfare, and all eligible beneficiaries should be made aware of these initiatives so that they could avail themselves of the benefits.

Sukhu said under the Rajiv Gandhi Start-up Swarozgar Saur Yojana, the state government was providing subsidies for setting up projects ranging from 100 KW to 2 MW. A subsidy of 5 per cent was being provided for projects in tribal areas and 4 per cent in other areas.

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He said the government was also providing loans of up to Rs 20 lakh to meritorious students for higher education at an interest rate of one per cent, so that financial constraints did not force them to discontinue their studies.

Sukhu said the government would implement the Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana for extremely poor families. Under the scheme, eligible families would be provided 300 units of free electricity, while women from these families would receive a monthly pension of Rs 1,500.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said the state government was providing social security pensions to 8,41,917 beneficiaries. He said the government was spending Rs 314.90 crore this year on various schemes for the social and economic uplift of SCs, STs, OBCs, women, children and senior citizens.

In addition, Rs 1,105.37 crore was being allocated under the Scheduled Caste Development Programme, he said.

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