CAT quashes Solan forest officer’s transfer

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, October 5

The Chandigarh bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal has quashed the transfer order of Kunal Angrish, Deputy Conservator of Forests, (DCF) Solan, terming it illegal and unsustainable in the eyes of law.

The petitioner pleaded before the Bench that the government transferred him on April 20, 2023, from the cadre post of Deputy Conservator of Forests, Solan, to Divisional Manager, Forest working division-cum-GM R and T Factory, Nahan, which is a non-cadre post. He was replaced by Ashwani Kumar Verma, HPFS, Divisional Manager, Forest working Division-cum-GM R&T Factory, Nahan.

He said that the transfer order was in violation of the law settled by the apex court which provides for a tenure of at least two years to a cadre officer. Moreover, his service is governed by the Indian Forest Service (Cadre) Rules, 1966, which provides that an officer may be transferred before the minimum prescribed tenure only on the recommendation of the Civil Services Board. He said the officer transferred against his post at Solan was from the State Forest Services.

After hearing of the arguments, the Bench of Ramesh Singh Thakur Member (Judicial) said that as per the IFS Cadre Rules 1966, a cadre post in the state shall not be filled by a person, who is holding a non-cadre post.

Ashwani Kumar Verma belongs to the HPFS cadre and the replacement of the applicant qua Verma was illegal and unsustainable in the eyes of law.

