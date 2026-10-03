Catchment area important for Shimla’s water security, environment: Anirudh

Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh on Friday stressed the need to protect forests and wildlife habitats, saying the catchment area was crucial to Shimla’s water security, ecological balance and biodiversity.

The minister, while addressing the inaugural function of Wildlife Week-2026 at the Water Catchment Sanctuary at Dhalli, said that forests helped retain rainwater and snowmelt, facilitating the recharge of natural water sources, particularly during the summer.

Advertisement

He urged citizens to share responsibility to protect forests and water sources and discourage the practice of cutting and burning grass and shrubs. The minister warned against plastic pollution, which posed a serious threat to the wildlife, and appreciated awareness activities organised for students.

Advertisement

Anirudh Singh said that the existing trails should be developed for nature tourism in a phased manner, while a computerised entry system should be introduced and QR codes installed to provide information about local trees, medicinal plants and their ecological significance.

He called for involving local women and self-help groups in waste management, cleanliness drives and livelihood activities. “Trees are essential for our survival,” he said, urging students to contribute to biodiversity conservation.

Advertisement

Forest Department officials and local Congress leaders attended the programme organised by the Wildlife Wing of the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department.