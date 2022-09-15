Cattle a threat to motorists

Motorists travelling on the Sanawar- Dharampur road under threat due to rising number of cattle along the road. People leave their cattle along the road without considering that they can cause mishaps. This practice should be stopped and offenders be dealt with strictly. — Anita, Kasauli

Irregular water supply in suburb of SHIMLA

Kuftadhar area of Ruldubhatta ward in Shimla is getting water supply after three days. This is happening when the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) has claimed that the water is being supplied daily in the city. Moreover, the water supply in the area is erratic. The SJPNL should look into the problem immediately. — Sunil, Kuftadhar, Shimla

Posts vacant at health centres

As many as 51 posts are lying vacant in the health establishments of the Kasumpti Assembly constituency. The vacancies are adversly affecting the quality and proper medical care at these institutes. As a result, local residents are a harried lot. The health authorities should look into the problem. — Seema, Shimla

