Cattle fair not held at Kullu Dasehra fest

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, October 13

The cattle fair, which was once held with much fanfare during the Kullu Dasehra festival, was fading in significance for the past few years. This year, it was not held at all as no traders had applied for space.

The administration had reserved space for the fair in the cattle ground, no traders turned up.

Earlier, the main source of income in the valley was agriculture and people used to wait to purchase the best quality animals at the festival. People would come from far off places to buy animals and this used to be one of the main attractions for traders.

Dhyan Singh and Revathi Ram said that people were eager to buy cattle after examining their breeds. They added that traders used to come here from Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and hundreds of cattle (cows, bulls, horses and mules) were brought for sale.

The demand for traditional goods is decreasing. Due to this, the cattle trade has seen a steep decline.

Earlier, many street performers and magicians used to perform in the open known as ‘Mazma’, but over the years, these have also disappeared.