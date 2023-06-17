Cattle on roads pose risk

The presence of cattle on roads around Narkanda has become a cause for concern for commuters. These cattle can cause accidents, especially at night or when a vehicle is being driven at a high speed. The government should take steps to rehabilitate stray animals and discourage people from abandoning their cattle. Lalit, Kumarsain

Posts of doctor vacant at Sainj CHC

The Community Health Centre (CHC) at Sainj was upgraded eight years ago, yet health facilities have not been enhanced so far. Two doctors are posted at the CHC while three posts of doctor are vacant. Patients are forced to travel up to 60 km to seek treatment at the Kullu Regional Hospital. The government should fill the posts soon as residents of 15 panchayats depend on this CHC. Rohini, Sainj, Kullu

Unregistered parking lots fleece customers

many private parking lots in Kullu are not registered with the government. There is no mention of GST or registration number on their receipts. Some of these facilities can accommodate over 200 vehicles. Charging between Rs 50 and Rs 100 per vehicle, these parking lot operators are making huge money, but evading taxes. The government should keep a check on such parking facilities and fix charges to prevent operators from fleecing customers. Paras, Kullu

