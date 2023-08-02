Cattle roam on Shimla highway

Abandoned cattle on the Shimla highway near Kotkhai pose a threat to motorists. Roads in the state are already facing the threat of landslides and are sinking. The presence of cattle on the highway, especially on the landslide-prone stretch, makes driving even more challenging. Pradeep, Shimla

Water supply erratic

Despite claims of the Municipal Corporation and the district administration, water supply has not been streamlined in Shimla city till now. It has been more than a month that people have been facing inconvenience due to an acute shortage of water. Rakshit Sharma, Shimla

Stray dogs pose problems for commuters

Stray dogs in the Vikasnagar area are posing a lot of problems to pedestrians as well as commuters. They attack people and also chase them in the Vikasnagar ward. They are also a threat to schoolchildren. The Municipal Corporation must take steps to check the dog menace in our area.

Harsh Negi, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Shimla