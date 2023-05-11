 Caught in red tape, 9 NH projects may not materialise: Vikramaditya : The Tribune India

Caught in red tape, 9 NH projects may not materialise: Vikramaditya

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 10

Vikramaditya Singh, Minister for Public Works Department (PWD), has said that nine national highways approved by the Central Government years ago were stuck in cumbersome formalities and would never see the light of the day.

He said that the announcement of 69 national highways to be constructed in the state was a mere political gimmick of the BJP, as the number of highways was constantly reduced from 69 to 25 and to nine now. He added that in view of the Lok Sabha elections next year, some projects could get clearance.

Vikramaditya said that the issue was taken up with Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, who directed them to prioritise projects and seek funds under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

He was addressing mediapersons after reviewing the progress of road widening projects here with officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

He said that the state had completed formalities for seeking a Rs 2,800 crore package for the upgrade of 2,400 km of roads under the third phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. He added that this was the largest amount that the state government would get under the scheme. As many as 24 works of Rs 323 crore would be granted to Solan.

He said, “Timely completion of projects is our top priority so that there is no cost escalation owing to the rise in the prices of raw material.”

Asked about the lack of service lanes and slip roads at various places like the Kumarhatti flyover after the Kalka-Shimla highway was widened, he said that the NHAI had been directed to do the needful at places where the density of population was more. He added that they would take it up the issue with the NHAI for the speedy redress of problems.

Upgrade of 2,400 km rural roads

The government has completed formalities for seeking a Rs 2,800 crore package for the upgrade of 2,400 km roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. — Vikramaditya Singh, PWD minister

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

