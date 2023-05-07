Caught in strong wind, paragliders miss landing point

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 6

Two paragliders who took off from Peej, near Kullu, lost their way due to a strong wind. They, however, landed safely on a river bank at Talogi here.

Three paragliders reportedly took off for Dhalpur Maidan from Peej hill. Suddenly, a strong wind started blowing. One of them went back to Peej and landed safely. The other two tried hard to land at the designated place, but couldn’t do so. They were able to land around 2 km away from Dhalpur.