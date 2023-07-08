Caved in Kasauli road hits traffic on Shimla NH

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 7

Vehicular movement on the Kalka-Shimla National Highway (NH)-5 was affected with a large chunk of debris and boulders flowing down on the highway after the Dharampur-Kasauli road lying above caved in last evening.

The lane facing the hill was closed for traffic and earth excavation machines were deployed to clear the debris and break big boulders which had rolled down. Traffic was channelised through a single lane and motorists faced the risk of falling debris and boulders.

Kasauli SDM Gaurav Mahajan said, “The presence of

private land and trees over it were acting as an impediment to widen the Dharampur-Kasauli road at the affected spot from the hill side. Efforts were being made to find a solution as the PWD officials have informed that this key road has been closed for traffic.”

This road had caved in last year in August owing to reckless excavation of the hill below it while four-laning the highway. Though the NHAI was supposed to erect a reinforced concrete cement (RCC) wall from the NH up to this road, the work could not be executed.

Commuters had to take a detour from the narrow Mangoti Mor road to reach Kasauli. It created a traffic chaos on the road owing to an immense rush of tourists.

Anand Dhaiya, Project Director, NHAI , inspected the site. He said, “Efforts are afoot to ensure that the vehicular traffic was not affected and at least three of the four lanes remain open for traffic.”

He said the NHAI had floated a Rs 160-crore slope stabilisation tender for the Parwanoo-Solan stretch following which slope protection measures would be undertaken on the excavated hilly slope. The bid would be opened on July 12 and it has been fast-tracked to ensure early award of tender.

Superintending Engineer, PWD, Ajay Kumar, said, “The NHAI officials have been directed to examine the eroded slope where a fresh design for laying a RCC wall and crate wire structures to protect the slope would be taken.”