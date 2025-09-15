DT
CBI arrests ASI for tampering with evidence in Negi case

CBI arrests ASI for tampering with evidence in Negi case

First arrest in case since it was handed over to central agency by HP High Court
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:00 AM Sep 15, 2025 IST
Vimal Negi. File photo
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested suspended ASI Pankaj Sharma for allegedly tampering with the pen drive that was found from the body of Vimal Negi, former Chief Engineer, Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL). Negi, who went missing earlier this year, was found dead in the Gobind Sagar lake in Bilaspur on March 18.

This is the first arrest in the case since it was handed over to the CBI by the Himachal Pradesh High Court in May.

Sources said a 10-member CBI team on Sunday raided Sharma’s house in Ghumarwin, Bilaspur district, and took him into custody. The accused will now be presented in a court.

Earlier, the special investigation team (SIT), constituted by the CBI, had called Sharma for interrogation on various occasions.

Negi's death triggered a massive outrage from his family as well as employees of the HPPCL, leading to a massive protest outside the HPPCL office. The family had alleged that Negi was murdered as he was being mentally harassed by his senior officials. Soon, an FIR was registered and an SIT was formed by the state police to probe the matter. However, Negi’s family, which was not satisfied with the SIT’s work, demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Sharma had gone to Bilaspur on the day Negi’s body was found and had taken the pen drive in his possession without informing anyone. However, Sharma was recorded while talking to someone in a phone call by a local fisherman. In the recording, he was heard saying, "What to do with the pen drive"? Later, it was found that Sharma had formatted the pen drive, deleting its data.

