CBI arrests assistant garrison engineer in Manali in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Assistant Garrison Engineer with the Military Engineering Services in Manali for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 93,000 to clear the bills of a private firm.

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The action came after a supervisor working with a contracting firm filed a complaint against the accused, alleging that he had demanded a bribe of Rs 93,000 for clearing the firm's bills.

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According to the complainant, he had paid Rs 40,000 to the accused at his office on July 3. The accused allegedly instructed him to visit the office again on Saturday to pay the remaining amount.

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Acting swiftly, the CBI registered a case based on the complaint and initiated an investigation.

The CBI laid a trap, during which the engineer was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 53,000 from the complainant. He was immediately arrested.

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The agency also recovered the Rs 40,000 allegedly paid earlier from the accused's residence. During the search, the CBI also recovered Rs 10 lakh in cash from his residence.

According to CBI officials, the accused will be produced before a court on Sunday, and further investigation into the case is underway.