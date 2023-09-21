CBI conducts searches at IIAS, CPWD office

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 20

A CBI team carried out searches at the office of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies (IIAS) here today.

According to sources, the searches were carried out in connection with the construction of tennis courts and the installation of CCTV cameras at the IIAS by the CPWD.

The searches by the CBI team started at 10 am and continued till 4 pm. An IIAS official said that they were not aware of the development and what the CBI team found.

