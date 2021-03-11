CBI court rejects bail petition of Zaidi

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, June 7

While observing that there has been no change of circumstances since the dismissal of the bail application by the High Court and withdrawal of the same from the Supreme Court, Jagjit Singh Special Judge, CBI Court, Chandigarh has dismissed bail application of suspended inspector general of police (IGP) of Himachal Pradesh Zahur Haider Zaidi.

An accused in the Kotkhai custodial death case, Zaidi is presently confined in Burail Jail, Chandigarh. Counsel of Zaidi argued that due to confinement in the jail, the accused is not in a position to defend his case effectively. There is no possibility of the applicant running away from the arms of law and he undertakes not to tamper with the evidence in any manner.

CBI opposed the application on the ground that the accused has already threatened prosecution witness IPS officer Soumya Sambasivan to change her statement before the trial court.

After hearing of the arguments, the court dismissed the bail application. The CBI court said that perusal of all his earlier bail orders showed that the superior courts have discussed the conduct of the accused and did not consider his plea that there was no ground to dismiss his bail application by the trial court. Now there has been no change of circumstances since the dismissal of the bail application by the HC and withdrawal of the same from the SC.