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Home / Himachal Pradesh / CBI files chargesheet in Himachal Chief Engineer Vimal Negi's death case

CBI files chargesheet in Himachal Chief Engineer Vimal Negi's death case

CBI frames charges against former Managing Director, HPPCL, Harikesh Meena, former Director, HPPCL Desh Raj, and Assistant Sub Inspector Pankaj Sharma

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:42 PM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a chargesheet in the case related to the mysterious death of former Chief Engineer of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), Vimal Negi, in the Special CBI court. This is the first chargesheet that has been filed in this high-profile case.

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The CBI has framed charges against former Managing Director, HPPCL, Harikesh Meena, former Director, HPPCL Desh Raj, and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Pankaj Sharma. The accused will now be presenting their defence before the court through their counsel and will respond to the allegations levelled against them.

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The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for April 28, 2026.

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On March 18, 2025, the dead body of Vimal Negi was found in Gobind Sagar Lake in Bilaspur. His death led to a huge outrage as his family alleged mental harassment by senior officers as the reason behind his suicide. The case was handed over to CBI in May, 2025 by the High Court.

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