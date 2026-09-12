CBI registers FIR against Income Tax officer over Rs 5 lakh bribe demand in Shimla

An Income Tax officer has been booked for allegedly demanding Rs 5 lakh as a bribe for favourably settling a matter.

The accused has been identified as Varun Khari, Income Tax Officer, Ward No. 1, Shimla.

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The action came on the basis of a complaint filed with the Superintendent of Police, CBI, ACB, Shimla, by Labhchand, a resident of Mangu village in Arki, Solan.

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The complainant stated that on August 7, 2026, he had received a notice through post regarding penalties of Rs 8,97,160 for Assessment Year 2017 and Rs 6,010 for Assessment Year 2018.

He, however, contested the penalty through his consultant, Sumit Sharma, on the Income Tax Portal. He alleged that on September 8, Sharma met Khari at his office in Shimla, during which they discussed the matter.

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During the meeting, Khari stated that apart from the penalty, an interest of approximately Rs 8,97,100 was also payable, making the total amount Rs 17,94,260.

The complainant further alleged that Khari demanded Rs 5 lakh as illegal gratification/undue advantage/bribe through Sharma for favourably settling the matter of the complainant. However, Labhchand did not want to pay the bribe.

Following the complaint, the CBI verified the facts and it was revealed that Khari had allegedly demanded and agreed to accept a part payment of Rs 3 lakh out of the total amount on September 9 for favourably settling the matter.

Officials said a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused and an investigation has been initiated.