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Home / Himachal Pradesh / CBI SP stresses preventive vigilance to curb corruption

CBI SP stresses preventive vigilance to curb corruption

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:57 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Rajesh Chahal, Superintendent of Police, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Shimla, on Tuesday urged all officers and employees of the ICAR-Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI) to imbibe integrity, honesty, transparency and vigilance in their daily work and personal conduct and to contribute actively to building a corruption-free work culture.

Chahal was the chief guest at the Vigilance Awareness Week programme organised at the institute here under the theme ‘Probity for Prosperity’, in line with the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), New Delhi.

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He spoke on maintaining vigilance and alertness in daily activities, preventive vigilance and ensuring transparency, accountability and good governance in institutions. He explained how to identify potential areas of corruption in government offices and other institutions and discussed measures to prevent corrupt practices. Drawing on examples from his professional experience, he highlighted the adverse social, psychological and economic consequences of corruption for the country, society and individuals. He also informed participants about the rules, procedures and administrative mechanisms introduced by the government to curb corruption.

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CPRI Director Dr Brijesh Singh said integrity, transparency and accountability were the fundamental pillars of the smooth and effective functioning of any institution. He called upon all officers and employees to discharge their duties with utmost honesty, impartiality and responsibility and to foster a work culture based on ethical values and zero tolerance towards corruption.

Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) Dr Vinay Sagar highlighted the importance of preventive vigilance and collective responsibility. He also stressed strict adherence to established rules and procedures and the need for proactive efforts to prevent corruption. At the concluding ceremony, the winners of the quiz competition were felicitated with prizes.

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