CBSE backlog: Despite clearing exam, 6K teachers await appointment orders

Despite having cleared the qualifying examination for postings in government schools recently affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), around 6,000 in-service principals and teachers remain in limbo, awaiting their appointment orders.

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The prolonged delay has left many increasingly restless, raising questions about the government’s commitment to the merit-based selection process it had earlier promised.

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Under the policy framework, appointments to CBSE-affiliated schools were to be made strictly on the basis of merit in the qualifying examination. However, instead of proceeding with postings, the government constituted a Cabinet sub-committee to review the matter — a move that has drawn criticism from teacher representatives.

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“Appointments should be made in accordance with the prescribed criteria. We demand a transparent, merit-based process. If merit is compromised, we will not hesitate to approach the court,” said Khazan Thakur, president of an association representing the affected teachers.

Within the teaching community, there is growing suspicion that administrative hurdles — particularly the relocation of existing staff — may be behind the delay. Several teachers allege that the government is finding it difficult to transfer those already posted in CBSE-affiliated schools to accommodate newly qualified candidates.

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“Most CBSE-affiliated schools are located in district headquarters, where well-connected teachers tend to secure postings. The government is apparently finding it difficult to transfer these teachers elsewhere to create vacancies for those who have qualified the examination,” said a teacher.

The qualifying examination had been projected as a key reform measure aimed at improving academic standards in government schools. By selecting meritorious candidates, the government sought not only to enhance the quality of education but also to arrest the steady decline in enrolment.

The policy had initially generated optimism among parents, particularly in rural areas. Many withdrew their children from private institutions and enrolled them in government schools, hoping for better academic outcomes under the revamped system.

Teachers fear that the delay in issuing appointment orders could hit parents’ confidence in the initiative and prompt them to shift their children back to private schools.

“A significant part of the academic session has already passed, and the government is yet to appoint teachers in these schools. Any further delay would deal a major blow to the initiative aimed at rewarding merit and bringing transparency to the system,” Thakur said.