Home / Himachal Pradesh / CBSE organises capacity building workshop on school health, wellness

CBSE organises capacity building workshop on school health, wellness


Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:29 AM Mar 11, 2025 IST
A two-day capacity building workshop was organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on March 6 and 7 at St Thomas School, Shimla, focusing on the theme ‘School Health and Wellness under Ayushman Bharat.’

The workshop was led by the keynote speaker and resource persons, Anila Nair, Principal of Sri Aurobindo Public School Baddi and Dr Luckhvinder Kaur Arora, Principal of Gurukul International Senior Secondary School. Both experts conducted the entire workshop, engaging participants in discussions on a variety of important topics.

The workshop covered a range of subjects including developing a healthy lifestyle, emotional and mental health, interpersonal relationships, values and responsible citizenship, nutrition, health and hygiene, gender equality, substance abuse prevention and management, reproductive health and HIV prevention, and promoting healthy life systems. These topics were explained in detail, encouraging open and interactive dialogue.

Six other schools from the surrounding area also participated in the workshop. A total of 60 teachers from various schools across the region took part in the event.

