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Home / Himachal Pradesh / CBSE schools to rank among finest institutions within five years: Himachal CM

CBSE schools to rank among finest institutions within five years: Himachal CM

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:25 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said the newly established government CBSE schools would emerge as the best educational institutions in the state in the next five years.

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While presiding over the foundation day function of Bishop Cotton School (BCS) in Shimla, the CM said that the state government was committed to providing equal opportunities for every child.

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“As part of this vision, English-medium education has been started from Class I in government schools and 156 government schools have been affiliated with the CBSE, yielding encouraging results and leading to an increase in enrolment of more than 24000 students,” her stated.

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Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh is best suited for education as the state is student-friendly and education-friendly. He said Bishop Cotton School is not merely an educational institution but a living tradition of excellence, leadership, discipline and character-building. It has nurtured generations of young minds and has remained a beacon of quality education, he added.

Recalling his personal association with the institution, he said that during his college days, he participated in cricket tournaments held in the school grounds. “When one speaks of Shimla’s most distinguished institutions, BCS commands a place of honour. Its alumni have excelled across diverse fields in India and abroad, bringing laurels to the institution and making meaningful contributions to society,” he added.

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Chief Minister said today is not only a celebration of the foundation day but an occasion to reflect upon the enduring values on which this great institution was built. “Times change, technology evolves and the world transforms rapidly, but values such as integrity, discipline, perseverance and service remain timeless. These are the qualities that shape extraordinary individuals,” he added.

Sukhu said quality education should not remain a privilege but the fundamental right of every child. He said that it is a matter of pride that Himachal Pradesh has achieved the historic milestone of becoming a fully literate state with a literacy rate of 99.30 per cent, which is not merely a statistic but a reflection of our collective commitment to education.

He said that according to the ASER Report, children in the state have demonstrated the highest reading proficiency and in PARAKH assessments, Himachal has significantly improved its national ranking, moving from the 21st position in 2021 to among the top-performing states. Also, in the Ministry of Education’s Performance Grading Index, the state has climbed seven positions to secure the sixth place nationally.

Earlier, the Chief Minister laid a wreath at the memorial of the founder of the school, Bishop George Edward Lynch Cotton, and also hoisted the school flag. He also flagged off Mountaineering Expedition-2026 of the School students in Leh and Ladakh from 28th July to 8th August to Mt.Yalung Nong 6090M. Amod Talwalkar, Laldinzuala, Altamash Nomani, Tenzin Tsewang, Manraj Singh Grover and Aman Agarwal, students of the School, are part of the expedition.

MLA Harish Janartha, Board Member of the School Manav Singh, Headmaster of the School Mathew P. John and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

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