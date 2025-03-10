CBSE workshop teaches educators to foster joyful learning environment

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) organised a one-day capacity-building programme on “happy classrooms” at Green Field Senior Secondary School, Nagrota Bagwan, on Saturday. The workshop aimed to equip teachers with strategies for creating positive, engaging and stress-free learning environments for students.

The session was attended by teachers from Green Field Senior Secondary School, who were eager to explore new approaches to foster joy and emotional wellbeing in the classroom.

Dr Chhavi Kashyap and Kalpana Khanna were the resource persons for the programme. They shared their expertise on transforming classrooms into happy and productive environments.

The session focused on key features of happy classrooms, including how to create a positive learning environment, techniques for activity-based learning, the role of teachers in shaping students’ emotional wellbeing and ways to build trust and communication between teachers and students. This training proved to be an enlightening experience, urging educators to embrace happiness as a core element of teaching and learning.