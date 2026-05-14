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Home / Himachal Pradesh / CBSE XII results: Himachal girls outshine boys yet again

CBSE XII results: Himachal girls outshine boys yet again

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM May 14, 2026 IST
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Girls continued to outperform boys in the Class XII CBSE results in Himachal Pradesh, declared today, maintaining a trend seen in previous years. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 91.84 per cent, nearly four percentage points higher than boys, who secured 87.61 per cent. The overall pass percentage of students from the state stood at 89.60 per cent, significantly above the national average of 85.20 per cent.

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A total of 11,885 students from 243 schools in Himachal appeared in the examination, including 6,294 boys and 5,591 girls.

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Among various institutions, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) emerged as the top performers with a pass percentage of 99.48 per cent, closely followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) at 99.25 per cent. Eklavya Model Residential Schools recorded a cent per cent result, though only 113 students appeared from these schools. Private schools, which accounted for the largest number of candidates, registered a pass percentage of 87.52 per cent.

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Category-wise, Scheduled Tribe students posted the highest pass percentage at 92.11 per cent. General category students recorded a pass percentage of 90.01 per cent, while Scheduled Caste students secured 87.96 per cent and OBC students 87.19 per cent.

Despite the strong performance, the state’s overall result witnessed a decline compared to last year, when Himachal had recorded a pass percentage of 92.76 per cent. In 2025, girls had secured 95.03 per cent while boys had recorded 90.77 per cent.

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