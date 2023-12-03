CCTV footage goes missing from Nalagarh police station

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, December 2

The working of the Nalagarh police has come under a scanner with a case of destruction of digital document to prevent its production as evidence under Section 204 of the IPC having been registered. This happened after 39-day footage of close circuit television (CCTV) cameras was found missing from the Nalagarh police station.

An FIR was registered at 9:09 pm on November 30. Since the role of DSPs and an SHO was under the scanner, a senior official would be entrusted the task to investigate it.

An Uttarakhand resident had alleged that the police officials had sought bribe for ensuring that she got bailed out in a case registered against her for forgery and cheating. The CCTV footage pertains to the period when the aggrieved woman had joined the police investigations at the Nalagarh police station.

She had later approached the high court in this case, which had in October ordered the transfer of the SHO and DSP concerned besides directing the DGP to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to inquire into the matter within eight weeks.

The said officials were also directed not to interfere in the investigation. The aggrieved woman had also complained before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) about being harassed by the police during probe.

An inquiry has also been initiated by the DIG, South Range, into these allegations on the directions of the NHRC.

Baddi SSP Mohit Chawla while confirming the news said while carrying out an inquiry the police officials found that the digital record pertaining to CCTV footage at the Nalagarh police station was not available. “An FIR has been registered and since the role of several officials was under the scanner, a senior official would be entrusted the task to investigate it,” Chawla said.

A fact-finding inquiry was conducted by the Additional SP, Baddi, after the Baddi SSP received an anonymous mail claiming that the Nalagarh DSP had checked the CCTV footage pertaining to this case at the Nalagarh police station in violation of the court orders.

Interestingly, the DSP (Leave Reserve) had also checked the said CCTV footage during the same period. When inquired by senior officials, the Nalagarh DSP, DSP (Leave Reserve) and the SHO tried to put the onus on each other for the missing digital record.

