CCTV surveillance in chemist shops soon

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 4

The district administration has issued directions to the chemist shop owners in Shimla to install CCTV cameras in their shops. The move is primarily aimed at keeping a check on sale of intoxicating drugs to minors.

During a recent meeting, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi had issued these directions while exercising powers enshrined in Section 133 (1) of the CRPC. “Now, the pharmacies and chemist shops in the district selling H, H1 and X (narcotic and psychotropic substances-based drugs) categories of medicines are required to install CCTV cameras in their shops,” the DC said.

He said, “The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in consultation with the Narcotics Control Bureau has prepared a joint plan of action to prevent children from using intoxicating substances/medicines and smuggling of drugs. So, we have issued these directions as per the scheme. The chemist shop owners are required to install the cameras within the next 15 days.”

The DC added, “The footage record of these CCTVs can be checked by the district drugs controller authority or police department at any time. The drug inspectors of all areas in the district have been duly informed about the development. They will conduct inspections at regular intervals and submit a quarterly report to the District Child Protection Officer. They will also upload the data on the website.”

“If any chemist shows an evasive attitude for installing cameras, action will be taken against him/her as per law. The officials of all other departments concerned have been duly intimated about the development and we will ensure strict adherence to it now,” the DC said.

#Shimla