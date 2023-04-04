CCTVs at cremation ground in Palampur

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 3

The management of the Nala Mandir cremation ground situated in the Ghuggar area of Palampur has installed CCTV cameras to keep a check on the activities of anti-social elements.

Two thefts have been reported here over the past three months. Earlier, a steel platform installed for keeping the dead bodies was stolen. In a later incident, the construction material kept for the repair work was taken away by some thieves. The DSP said the steel platform had been recovered, but the culprits were still at large.