CCTVs not set up in all police stations, court notice to CS

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, March 7

The High Court of Himachal today issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home), State Level Oversight Committee, District Level Oversight Committee and the Shimla SP on a petition regarding delay in the installation of CCTV cameras in every police station in the state.

An NGO, People for Responsible Governance, has alleged in the petition that the state government has failed to ensure the installation of CCTV cameras in all police stations of the state.

The petitioner contended that the Supreme Court in the Param Vir Singh Saini case had directed all state governments and Union Territories to install CCTV cameras in every police station but the Himachal Government had failed to implement the directions. Rajnish Maniktala, senior counsel for the petitioner, contended before the court that the Supreme Court gave the directions because of a high rate of custodial deaths and human rights violations in police stations and offices where interrogations were happening but were not being reported because of the lack of evidence.

It was contended in the petition that the duty of the State Level Oversight Committee (SLOC) headed by the Principal Secretary (Home) and the District level Oversight Committee (DLOC) headed by the Divisional Commissioner was to install CCTV cameras in every police station in the state and ensure their upkeep, maintenance and also review video recordings every month. The CCTV cameras deter those who indulge in right violations.

The petitioner contended that as per the directions of the Supreme Court, the cameras were to be installed at every police station at all entry and exit points, main gates, lock-ups, corridors, lobbies and reception areas, verandas/ outhouses, Inspectors’ rooms, Sub-Inspectors’ rooms, areas outside the lock-ups, station halls, in front of the police station compound, Duty Officers’ rooms and backyards of the police stations etc.