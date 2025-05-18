Ceasefire rekindles hope of tourism revival in Manali

Hoteliers and tourism stakeholders in Manali are cautiously optimistic about the revival of the tourism industry, which has been hit hard due to the recent conflict between India and Pakistan and the terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tourism, which is the backbone of the local economy in the picturesque hill towns of Kullu and Manali, has witnessed a drastic decline in tourist arrivals this month. The brief conflict between India and Pakistan, triggered by the terror attack on tourists at Pahalgam, led to widespread cancellation of bookings. The hotel occupancy rate in Manali, which typically hovers around 80 per cent to 90 per cent during the peak summer season, plummeted to below 20 per cent, according to local hoteliers.

Anup Thakur, president of the Kullu-Manali Paryatan Vikas Mandal, expresses concern over the sharp downturn. “The conflict between India and Pakistan has severely impacted the tourism industry of Kullu and Manali. Many tourists cancelled their trips fearing unrest in the region. However, with the ceasefire now in place, we are hopeful that tourism will regain momentum in Himachal in the coming days,” he adds.

Budhi Prakash Thakur, Chairman of the HP Travel Agents Association, says that May has been disastrous for local businesses. “This is usually the peak season when hotels are packed with tourists from across the country. But due to the conflict with Pakistan and the Pahalgam terror attack, the tourism business has come to a standstill. Now, the weather is pleasant and the environment is peaceful. We want to assure all visitors that Manali is safe. We invite tourists to come and enjoy the serene beauty of the Himalayas,” he adds.

Local hoteliers are hopeful that the tourist footfall will gradually increase and the hotel occupancy may soon return to above 90 per cent. Promotional efforts and campaigns are also being planned to reassure potential visitors and encourage them to choose Kullu and Manali for their summer vacation.