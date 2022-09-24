CEC reviews poll preparedness

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 23

A team of Election Commission of India led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar today reviewed the poll preparedness for the Vidhan Sabha elections.

Rajiv Kumar accompanied by Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey met representatives of various political parties. They held a meeting with the nodal officers of the State Police and Central Armed Police Forces, besides Chief Secretary RD Dhiman and DGP Sanjay Kundu.

The commission also held a meeting with all Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and SPs, besides law enforcement agencies.

The CEC launched a Chatbot-Voter Saathi and an Online Election Quiz for voter awareness developed by the Chief Electoral Office, Himachal Pradesh. The quiz started today and go on till October 10. The first three winners will be given cash prizes. Utsav Logo was also launched on the occasion. The Commission also launched an agenda for the Gram Sabhas to be read during their meeting.

