CEC visits Dharampur

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 22

Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), and Anup Chandra Pandey, Election Commissioner, made a brief halt at Dharampur in the district today.

They are on a three-day visit to Shimla to review the poll preparedness in the state. They visited Government Senior Secondary School, Dharampur, where a model polling station has been set up.

The CEC interacted with elderly voters and presented them shawls and appreciation letters.

They felicitated first-time voters and gave them an epic-kit containing their voter i-card, pocket voter guide and pledge.

