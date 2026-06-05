CEC visits Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, interacts with poll officials

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Friday visited Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, where he interacted with state poll officials.

Advertisement

Kumar will also interact with booth-level officials during his visit.

Advertisement

Citing harsh weather and snowfall in upper reaches, the Election Commission had last month skipped Himachal Pradesh from its list of states where special intensive revision of voters’ list is being held in phase III.

Advertisement

The schedule of the hill state will be announced later.

Assembly elections in the state are due sometime in October this year.