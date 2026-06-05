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Home / Himachal Pradesh / CEC visits Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, interacts with poll officials

CEC visits Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, interacts with poll officials

State excluded from Phase III voter roll revision due to snowfall and difficult terrain

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:44 PM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Image credits/PTI
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Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Friday visited Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, where he interacted with state poll officials.

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Kumar will also interact with booth-level officials during his visit.

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Citing harsh weather and snowfall in upper reaches, the Election Commission had last month skipped Himachal Pradesh from its list of states where special intensive revision of voters’ list is being held in phase III.

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The schedule of the hill state will be announced later.

Assembly elections in the state are due sometime in October this year.

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