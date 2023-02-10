Celebrations from Feb 12

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, February 9

Two-year-long worldwide celebrations of the 200th birth anniversary of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati, an eminent social reformer and founder of Arya Samaj, will begin on February 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, said Bipan Mahajan, state general secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Arya Pratinidhi Sabha, here today.

He said that the celebrations were being organised under the banner of the World Sarvdeshik Arya Pratinidhi Sabha in 35 countries. “To celebrate this historical day, a two- year plan has been prepared. During this period, a number of programmes will be organised in all states in India by the local units of the Arya Pratinidhi Sabha,” he added.