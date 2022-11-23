Celebrations of Audit Week begin

Shimla, November 22
Chief Secretary RD Dhiman inaugurated Audit Week being celebrated at the National Academy for Audit and Accounts, here today.
Dhiman chaired a panel discussion on the “Accountability in Governance”.
The event is being organised under the aegis of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India from November 21 to 27. Officer trainees of 2021 batch.
The discussion covered various facets of accountability, including expanding the horizon of audit, role of citizenry and digitization in governance. It also shed light on the need for awareness of organisational goals and continuous communication between various accountability mechanisms to foster good governance.
