Cement prices in Himachal rise Rs 25 per bag in a month

Cement prices in Himachal Pradesh have risen by around Rs 25 per bag over the past month, adding to the financial burden on people already struggling with the rising cost of construction. A bag of cement is now retailing at Rs 410 in Solan after manufacturers effected a fresh increase of Rs 10-12 over the past fortnight.

The continued price hike has also eroded the relief consumers had expected following the reduction in GST rates. With construction materials becoming increasingly expensive, building a house is turning into a costlier proposition for residents across the state.

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Himachal Pradesh has six cement manufacturing plants, including four operated by the Adani Group under the Ambuja Cement and ACC brands, and two UltraTech Cement plants in the Darlaghat and Nalagarh industrial belts. Despite the presence of these units, consumers continue to face price increases, raising questions about the benefits accruing to local residents from cement production within the state.

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Manufacturers have attributed the increase to rising input costs, higher diesel prices and escalating transportation expenses.

“Cement rate increases are normally due to sustained inflation in core raw materials and additives. Concurrently, rising global petcoke prices and energy tariffs have significantly increased production and logistics costs. Over the past six months, raw material, fuel and additive prices have risen by approximately 10 per cent,” an Adani Cement official said.

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The official said the price adjustment was necessary to absorb the additional expenditure and preserve operational margins.

He added that cement prices varied across the state, primarily because of transportation costs. As cement is a heavy commodity with a relatively low value per unit of weight, freight charges significantly influence its final retail price. According to him, prices had increased by only Rs 5-15 across different locations over the past six months.

Industry sources, however, pointed to sharp increases in key raw material costs. Gypsum prices have risen by Rs 170 per tonne, red ochre by Rs 90 per tonne and iron ore by Rs 35 per tonne, further adding to production expenses.

An Adani Cement official said prices ranged from Rs 397 per bag for destinations closest to the Darlaghat cement hub to Rs 485 for distant locations such as Jeori in Shimla district, reflecting the substantial impact of transportation costs on consumers.