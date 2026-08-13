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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Census 2027 to ask 40 questions on social, economic, educational, migration aspects

Census 2027 to ask 40 questions on social, economic, educational, migration aspects

Himachal’s second census phase to capture details on employment, occupation, education, migration and family status

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:17 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Around 40 questions will be asked during the second phase of Census 2027 to collect detailed information on the social, economic, educational and migration status of individuals, said Deepshikha Sharma, Director of the Census Directorate, here today.

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While presiding over the second batch of a two-day district-level training programme for the second phase of Census 2027, Sharma said the questions would cover various aspects of an individual’s social, economic, educational, family, migration and identity status.

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“The purpose of these questions is to create a comprehensive database of the population’s socio-economic status,” she said.

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Information on whether a person has worked at any time during the past year, along with details of their economic activity, occupation, industry, trade, service and category of work, will be recorded. Information on non-economic activities, as well as job-seeking and availability for work, will also be collected.

Questions will also cover an individual’s place of birth, last place of residence, reason for migrating to the present location, duration of stay in the village or city after migration, and permanent residential address.

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Sharma said the exercise aims to build a comprehensive picture of a person’s social, educational, economic, employment, migration, family and civic identity status.

“Such data can be useful in future planning and targeting of education, health, employment, social security, housing, skill development, and other government schemes,” she said.

Emphasising the importance of providing accurate information during the census, Sharma said the second phase of Census 2027 in Himachal Pradesh would be conducted from September 1 to 30, 2026.

This will be followed by a revisional round from October 1 to 5, 2026. Sharma said the special schedule for Himachal Pradesh had been fixed keeping in mind the geographical and climatic conditions of the state.

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