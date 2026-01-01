Central aid, state’s steps can pull HP out of debt

Faced with a huge debt stress of over Rs 1 lakh crore, cash-strapped Himachal Government — while remaining dependent on central assistance — is pinning its hopes on getting favourable recommendations from the 16th Finance Commission to grapple with the financial distress.

With little financial help coming from the Centre, the going is getting tougher with each passing day. Reeling under the impact of severe damage caused to vital infrastructure like roads, bridges, water and electricity supply during the monsoon fury in 2023 and this year, it will take huge amounts of money to bring the state back to normalcy.

The restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS) to 1.35 lakh employees, an election guarantee of the Congress, has put additional burden on the exchequer. Having completed three years of its tenure, the Congress regime is under pressure to fulfil the 10 guarantees it made to the people in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly poll.

The details of the fiscal liabilities presented before the 16th Finance Commission present a very grim picture of the state’s finances. The fiscal liabilities — which have mounted from Rs 54,299 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 76,651 crore in 2022-23 — have now been pegged at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in 2025-26.

With a fiscal liability of over Rs 1 lakh crore, Himachal is the fourth highest debt-stressed state of the country and will require a sum of over Rs 45,000 crore in the next five years to just pay the interest on the loans raised for development, salaries and other works.

A close examination of the percentage of committed liabilities to expenditure in the 2025-26 Budget indicates that 28.48 per cent is being spent on salary of government employees, 17.64 per cent on pension component to retired employees, 11.52 per cent on interest payment, 9.92 per cent on loan repayment and 2.14 per cent on gratuity.

Presenting the Budget proposals of Rs 58,514 crore for financial year 2025-26, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who holds the Finance portfolio, had said that the fiscal deficit is projected at Rs 10,338 crore which is 4.04 per cent of the State’s Gross Domestic Product (GSDP). He admitted that after meeting the committed liabilities of salaries, pensions, loan and interest repayments, a mere Rs 24 in every Rs 100 is left for development works. The harsh reality is that the state government is struggling to foot the monthly salary and pension bill, with paucity of funds also impacting the pace of development works.

Himachal has urged the 16th Finance Commission to take a liberal view of the mounting pension liability of the state government on account of retirement of a large number of employees every year. The employees’ ratio in Himachal to its population is amongst the highest in the country despite meagre revenue-generating areas.

The number of pensioners in the state presently is 1,89,466 which is expected to rise to 2,38,827 in 2030-31. This will result in an annual pensionary burden of close to Rs 20,000 crore. Similarly, the salary component for 2.4 lakh employees will also shoot up to Rs 20,639 crore in 2026-27.

The end of GST compensation and tapering annual Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), which has come down to mere Rs 3,200 crore this year from Rs 6,500 crore last year, have only added to the woes of Himachal. With few revenue generating sectors like tourism, power and mining, Himachal has very limited options for generating the much-needed resources.

Though the state has undertaken repairs and restoration from its own resources and money received from the Centre under various heads, much of the damaged infrastructure like roads and bridges even now are yet to be restored permanently. So far, only Rs 2,000 crore has been approved by the Centre for the Rs 9,200-crore Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) of 2023 and the grant of Rs 1,500 crore announced by PM Modi in September in Mandi is still awaited.

Resource mobilisation

Though several initiatives have been taken by the state government to generate revenue from its own resources, it is only liberal financial assistance from the Centre which could help the state emerge from the huge debt burden.

CM Sukhu has taken several bold steps towards resource generation while stepping up the legal fight to get Himachal its legitimate 7.19 per cent share in Chandigarh’s land and assets and seeking Rs 4,200 crore pending BBMB arrears as mandated under the Punjab Reorganisation Act.

Sukhu government initiated the auction-cum-tender process of liquor vends which yielded Rs 5,408 crore revenue as compared to Rs 1,114 crore generated during the previous BJP regime. Efforts are being made to get ownership of the Shanan hydel project in Jogindernagar from Punjab with the 99-year lease period having expired in March 2024.

It was following a long-drawn legal battle that the royalty from the 1,000 MW Karcham-Wangtoo hydroelectric project was enhanced from 12 to 18 per cent, bringing in additional annual revenue of Rs 150 crore. The lease rules were amended to cap land lease for major projects, including hydropower, at 40 years from the previous term of 99 years.