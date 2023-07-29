Central expert panel to help restore roads

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 28

Governor Shiv Prasad Shukla yesterday said the Central Government had formed an expert committee comprising professors of IITs at Mandi and Roorkee, besides a retired member (project) of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to help restore damaged highways, using the latest standards and flood-control guidelines.

He said this while reviewing the restoration work of various damaged highways, along with Abdul Basit, NHAI Regional Officer (RO), in Shimla.

On July 15, the Governor had inspected the damaged Mandi-Kullu-Manali national highway (NH-3), where he had directed the NHAI to speed up the work.

Basit said the maximum damage was caused to the Pandoh-Kullu-Manali highway, where the Kullu-Manali highway was completely washed away at several places. Vehicular traffic was diverted from Raison through the left bank road.

“A 5-km temporary road is being constructed for small vehicles to pass through, while another 5-km temporary road is yet to be constructed between Kalath and 16 Mile,” he said.

Basit said though the construction work was hit due to inclement weather and continuous rain, efforts were afoot to complete it within the next 10 to 12 days. A temporary passage between Raison and Patlikuhl has also been constructed.

Basit said three spans of a 50-year-old bridge had collapsed on the Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh highway due to recent rain. The NHAI was constructing a permanent bridge, parallel to the old bridge, he added. The road would be opened for traffic by the first week of August.

#Kullu #Manali #Mandi #Solan